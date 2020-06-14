The controversy surrounding the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the primaries of the All Progressives Congress in Edo state still lingers.

Now, the National Working Committee says it is satisfied with the reports submitted by the screening committee and the appeal committee.

National chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, appreciated them for what he called a “thorough job” ahead of the vote on the 22nd of June.

He said the NWC has taken the final decision and those cleared are expected to participate while the three aspirants disqualified are Governor Obaseki, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Matthew Aigbuhuenze.