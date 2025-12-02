The Edo State House of Assembly has officially summoned Hon. Natasha Osawaru Irobosa, wife of musician Tuface Idibia (2Baba), over allegations of misconduct. Hon. Natasha, who represents Egor Constituency in the Assembly, is accused of actions that have reportedly “dragged the House into disrepute...

During Tuesday’s plenary session, Speaker Blessing Agbebaku highlighted that Natasha has been “trending negatively in the media” and emphasized the need for accountability.

The Speaker directed that she must appear before the House’s Standing Committee on Ethics and Privileges within one week to defend herself against the allegations.

He further stated that Natasha is expected to “show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against her,” while instructing the committee to submit its findings to the House within two weeks.