Executive members of the All Progressives Congress in Ward Eleven of Oredo Local Government Area have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party in solidarity with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

They said their movement is to align with the vision of the Governor and to work for the victory of the party in the governorship election.

Since the movement of Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Peoples Democratic Party has continued to receive members of other political parties, most notably, the All Progressives Congress.

These are members of the Executive of Ward 11 in Oredo Local Government Area who have decided to renounce membership of the APC in solidarity with the Godwin Obaseki.

Receiving the defectors into the party is the Chairman of PDP in Oredo, Oduwa Igbinosun and other party leaders who assured them of their total integration.

These are happy times for Governor Godwin Obaseki as the political base of the PDP swells by the day to boost his reelection bid in Edo State.