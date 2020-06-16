The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has again insisted the party will adopt direct primaries to choose its candidate in the Edo governorship election.

The National Chairman noted that the direct primaries had in the past proven to be more transparent and less susceptible to corrupt practices.



Mr. Oshiomhole also explained that the bitter loss of the party at the Bayelsa governorship election through technicalities had informed the thorough approach taken by the screening committee which led to the

disqualification of incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki