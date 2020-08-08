The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will summon political parties and their candidates in the Edo Governorship election over the violent rallies on the State.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made this disclosure during an assessment of the commission’s preparedness for the Nassarawa State by-election scheduled for Satuday August 8.

Rallies held by some political parties in Edo, have been marred by violence.

It will be recalled that Edo State Governor, Obaseki, last week, accused APC in the State of planning to import arms to intimidate and harass his supporters ahead of the September 19 Governorship election in the state.

Mr Oshiomhole who denied Governor Obaseki’s allegations further alleged that it was the Governor who was planning to employ violence as a means to win the State election on September 19.

Mr Yakubu said the commission will meet to discuss developments on the Edo election after which it may hold an urgent meeting with the political parties.