The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has begun moves to harmonise education across the region.

This was the focus of the meeting of the Committee on Education, Science and Culture at its plenary held via video conferencing in the ongoing 2nd extra ordinary session.

The PPO Education Rachel Ogbe, who made the presentation, says the committee is working on harmonising school curricula

She said, by 2021, the harmonization of the first curriculum, which is mathematics will have been achieved across the sub region

The committee agreed that all the curricula should reflect the three major languages in the region -English, French and Portuguese.

This move will make the harmonisation of certificates across the region easier as obtains in the European Union.

To realise this, talks are ongoing with UNESCO, Mastercard and other partnering organisations as the committee says it has factored in the challenges of electricity and language barriers.

The Committee also said plans are underway to launch a regional satellite by 2025 and already, resources are being mobilized in order to make this a reality.

The committee added that it would submit a framework and all documents to the authorities of the Heads of State and government early next year.