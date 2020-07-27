The Heads of States and Government of the Economic Community of West African States has adopted a declaration which sees a Government of National Unity as necessary to curb the crisis in Mali.

This formed part of resolutions reached at a virtual extraordinary Summit.

The current tension in Mali was sparked off in April by the decision of the constitutional court to nullify 31 results from the parliamentary elections.

This led to protests and the emergence of the June 5 movement. They have staged mass rallies demanding the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The decision of ECOWAS to hold an extra ordinary summit on Mali was informed by a mission by ECOWAS Special Envoy, former President Goodluck Jonathan and his team.

Then five Presidents paid a one day visit to Mali based on former President Jonathan’s recommendations

President Muhammadu Buhari had in his opening remarks, commended Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Johnathan for his engagements as special envoy and mediator which had provided a clear roadmap to curtailing the crisis in Mali.

He appealed to Mali citizens to consider the proposal for the reform of the constitutional court and establish modalities for a government of national unity

The ECOWAS Heads of State and Government resolved that all political parties should obtain the immediate resignation of all the 31 Members of Parliament whose elections are in contention

The formation of a Government of National Unity to comprise 50% nominees by government of the day, headed by President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, 30% by the opposition, and 20% by civil society groups was also approved

Present at the virtual extraordinary meeting were the Presidents of Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Mali, Senegal, Liberia, Cote D’Ivoire, Guinea Bissau, Burkina Faso, Guinea Conakry, Cape Verde, The Gambia, and the President of Niger Republic, who is the ECOWAS Chairman

Equally present was Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of ECOWAS Commission.