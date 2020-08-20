The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is holding an Extraordinary Summit on the socio-political situation in Mali on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

The Summit which is holding virtually through videoconference, was convened following the Military coup d’Etat in the Republic of Mali.

ECOWAS has strongly condemned the undemocratic change of government as it is against the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government has been mediating in the sociology-political crises and has held several Mediation and Peace Missions to Mali.