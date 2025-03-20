The Economic Community of West African States says about 34.7 million people in the West African region and the Sahel are in dire need of food and Nutrition assistance.

In response to this crisis, the regional body has called for an urgent need to strengthen strategies and response instruments to deal with the food and Nutrition crisis affecting the region.

At a meeting of the Ecowas Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food, ECOWAS says the current food and Nutrition crisis in the region and the Sahel is worrying as it has worsened due to conflicts, economic instability and the impact of climate change

The agency also says the decline in funding and lack of access to food has exacerbated the food and Nutrition crisis

To address this challenge, the agency has called for a deliberate effort to address food production, strategic food storage, market and price volatility as well as strategising of the regional body’s administration and management of the food security

The agency which comprises Ministers of Agriculture from all member States embodies the collective commitment of members to guarantee sustainable food and Nutrition in the region.