The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has kicked off its 50th anniversary celebrations with a renewed commitment to deeper integration, prosperity, and stability in West Africa, highlighting the bloc’s unity and shared purpose since its inception in 1975.

The launch, which took place in Accra, Ghana, kicked off a series of activities in each Member State.

These events are meant to give concrete form to the vision of “ECOWAS of the People.”

The leaders of 15 West African nations met in Lagos, Nigeria, on May 28, 1975, to create a regional body that could handle the region’s economic, sociopolitical, and security issues, bringing the ideal of a united, integrated, and wealthy West Africa to fruition.

For more than 400 million people in West Africa, ECOWAS is a symbol of optimism and solidarity today.

President of the ECOWAS Commission Dr. Omar Touray who opened the inaugural ceremony said that “The 50th anniversary celebrations are meant to celebrate, reflect, preserve, and build on the gains of regional integration for the people.”

He noted that ECOWAS has played a key role in uniting the diverse nations of the region

He reaffirmed the bloc’s ongoing commitment to enhancing trade, security, and political stability in West Africa.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government and Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the fundamental principles that bind the regional bloc.

Ghana’s President, John Mahama, also emphasized ECOWAS’s success in demonstrating that African solutions through African diplomacy are not only viable but effective.

“Diplomacy and solidarity must remain our first and strongest line of defense. Ghana stands ready to serve as the bridge to help re-knit the fabric of West African unity. We believe that through sustained dialogue, patient diplomacy, and principled negotiation, we can restore cohesion and rebuild trust in our community.

“This period calls for even greater solidarity and understanding of the difficult challenges confronting our brothers in the Sahel. Diplomacy is not only about resolving disputes; it is about creating the conditions for peace, inclusion, and progress. It is about fostering mutual respect and advancing our common interests. In this regard, our commitment to integration through diplomacy must extend to economic, social, and cultural dimensions.”

President Mahama further announced that Ghana would offer scholarships to university students from across the ECOWAS region as a demonstration of solidarity and commitment to the region’s future.

“To mark this moment and strengthen regional bonds, Ghana is offering 1,000 scholarships to tertiary students from across the ECOWAS region to study in our universities. This is not just a gesture- it is an act of solidarity. It is a bridge to a future where our young people will grow up seeing each other not as foreigners, but as partners.”

As part of the launch, ECOWAS unveiled its official Golden Jubilee logo and theme, setting the tone for a year-long series of commemorative events across the sub-region.