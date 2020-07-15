The Economic Community of West African States has appointed former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, as special envoy to lead its mediation mission in Mali.

In a statement issued by his media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, the sub-regional body disclosed that Mr Jonathan’s appointment was aimed at resolving the worsening socio-political situation in Mali.

As a special envoy, the former President would facilitate dialogue with major stakeholders in Mali, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, opposition leaders, civil society and religious organisations towards resolving the socio-political crisis in the country.

Speaking on the appointment, President of ECOWAS, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, said Mr Jonathan was appointed given his position as former President of Nigeria and his role and contributions to the maintenance of peace, security and stability in the region.