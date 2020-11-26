The coordinators of Ivo and Echiele Development Centres in Ebonyi State, Okorie Daniel and Fabian Ovoke, have been sacked.

This is as the Governor Dave Umahi had dissolved members of Commissions and Boards, whose appointments are not tenured by law.

Governor Umahi, on Tuesday, also dissolved boards of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, and Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, announced this on the state-owned radio station, the Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation, on Thursday.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr Dr David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, has approved the removal from office of the following Coordinators of Development Centers in Ebonyi State: Okorie Daniel of Ivo D/C; and Fabian Ivoke of Echiele D/C.

“Consequently, the two former officials are directed to hand over all government property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner before the close of work on Thursday, 26th November, 2020.

“Please, ensure strict compliance with the directive,” Ugbala said,