Governor Darius Ishaku has enjoined Christians in Taraba State not to allow the lessons of Easter, the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ elude them as they mark this year’s event.

The Governor in Easter goodwill message signed by his Special Adviser on (Media and Publicity) Bala Dan -Abu expressed happiness that peace has gradually returned to the trouble spots and communities inTaraba State and assured that everything will be done to ensure that this achievement is sustained.

He pleaded with Tarabans of all ethnic backgrounds, religious faiths and political affiliations to forget their differences and to work together in the interest of peace and development

The governor also called for unity and vigilance against insecurity.

He said government was working hard with security agencies to end kidnappings and killings of innocent people by criminals and solicited for the support of all men and women of goodwill towards the success of these efforts.

He reminded Tarabans of the importance and significance of Easter in the Christian Calendar and described it as the period that Christ, the Son of God, demonstrated the greatest act of compassion, humility and sacrifice for mankind to have salvation.

Governor Ishaku urged Christians to constantly remind themselves of the virtues of peace and forgiveness which Christ amply demonstrated throughout his trial and crucifixion and to allow these virtues to reflect in their conduct and relationship with fellow Christians and humanity generally.

He wished Christians a happy Easter celebrations but also reminded them to take the COVID-19 vaccination which is now available in the state and to continue to observe all protocols against the spread of the pandemic.