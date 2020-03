The European Union has imposed a ban on travelers from outside the bloc for 30 days in a move to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus .

The measure is expected to apply to 26 E.U. states as well as Iceland, Norway and Switzerland.

But citizens of the United Kingdom will be unaffected.

The travel ban will affect all non-EU nationals from visiting, family members of EU nationals and diplomats, cross-border and healthcare workers, and people transporting goods.