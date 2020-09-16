Drivers with e-hailing companies, Bolt and Uber, have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the companies over low fare charges, gender discrimination, high commission rate and other issues.

This was made known at a protest in Abuja to express their complaints.

According to the drivers, Bolt and Uber companies have refused to change their fares since 2016, which has not allowed them to make profits on their charges when compared to what their colleagues in other cities like

Portharcort are making.

Drivers in Abuja charge forty five naira per Kilometer as against seventy naira per kilometer charged in other cities like Lagos, Benin, and Uyo.

Despite the increase in fuel pump price and other indices Bolt and Uber companies have refused to increase the per kilometer drive in Abuja.

The Drivers urged the e-hailing companies to review their policies so it can be of benefit to both drivers and the companies.

They threatened that if their demands are not met within seven days they will shut down e-hailing activities in Abuja.