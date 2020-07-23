In a swift reaction, the Department of State Services has denied the claim by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria that its official slapped an airport worker.

FAAN had alleged that Safiyanu Abba, head of the DSS at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja, stopped an aviation officer from searching a visitor who set off a metal detector.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the aviation agency added that during the incident which took place on July 17, Abba slapped the aviation security officer.

However, Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, denied the allegation describing it as untrue.