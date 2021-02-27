The media aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, Salihi Tanko-Yakassai, has been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Service.

Yakasai had in a series of tweets on Friday while reacting to the abduction of about 317 female students of Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State, said the kidnappings had become too frequent.

The governor’s aide had also said if it was under another President’s watch that the abductions had happened, there would have been more outrage in the North.

Confirming the arrest, an official of the state government on Saturday tweeted, “Alhamdulillah we just confirmed @dawisu is at DSS office.”

Tanko-Yakasai noted that the government has failed in its responsibilities following the abduction of students in Nigeria schools.

Tanko-Yakasai further stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress has failed Nigerians.

He wrote on Twitter: “Clearly, we as APC government, at all levels, have failed Nigerians in the number 1 duty we were elected to do which is to secure lives & properties. Not a single day goes by without some insecurity in this land. This is a shame! Deal with terrorists decisively or resign.”

“Each time another tragedy happens, we lament, condemn, create a hashtag, the govt pretends to do something, no concrete steps to prevent reoccurrence, and then we repeat the process. To what end? Where are those saddled with the responsibility?”

“Just last week, it was #freekagaraboys, today we have a new hashtag, #RescueJangebeGirls; who knows tomorrow what hashtag we will come up with? Perhaps one for ourselves when we get caught up in one of these daring attacks. This is sad & heartbreaking; I feel helpless & hopeless.”

Yakasai, who is the son of elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai, was suspended by Ganduje last year for criticising the President. He was, however, reinstated soon after.