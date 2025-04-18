The recent report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) highlights a significant drop in inflation rates in Edo State, setting a positive precedent for Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration and its tailored economic policies. With the state’s all-item inflation rate declining by 0.9% month-on-month and food prices witnessing an impressive drop of 5.8%, the current trends bode well for the economic landscape of Edo.

Paul Ezenwa writes on how the Monday Okpebholo’s policies are yielding results in pushing down the inflationary figures in Edo State

Governor Okpebholo’s administration, which took office in November 2024, has prioritized agriculture, food supply, and infrastructure, allocating billions of naira towards these sectors.

These strategic investments demonstrate a commitment to fostering economic growth and improving the livelihoods of citizens.

A pivotal move made by Governor Okpebholo was the suspension of all market unions and associations in Edo State.

This controversial decision originated from concerns regarding the operations of these unions, which had been reported to hinder farmers from selling directly to consumers and manipulate staple food prices to the detriment of low-income earners.

By enforcing the suspension, the governor effectively mitigated the exploitation of traders and consumers, allowing for a more competitive market environment.

The positive impacts of this suspension are evident. Reports indicate that the ban reduced the interference of union leaders, leading to fairer pricing and enhancing market accessibility for consumers.

This freedom for traders to set prices has contributed to lowering the overall cost of commodities, which directly addresses inflation concerns.

Moreover, Okpebholo’s commitment to agriculture is clearly evident in the recent flag-off of the 2025 farming season, wherein he announced a substantial allocation of N70 billion to boost agricultural productivity. This investment reflects the state’s aim to transform agriculture into a major economic driver, ensuring food security and increasing incomes for farmers across Edo.

One of the key initiatives under Okpebholo’s plan is the “Back to Farm Initiative,” aimed at developing large farmlands across the state’s three senatorial districts to promote large-scale farming.

This strategic investment is expected to elevate food production levels and improve market supply, further substantiating the decline in food prices.

The stark differences in inflation rates across states elucidate the success of Okpebholo’s policies in mitigating potential economic downturns in Edo.

While other regions grapple with rising costs, Edo State’s positive trends illustrate the tangible benefits of focused economic strategies.

Continuous monitoring and evaluation of these initiatives will be critical to ensuring sustained success. As Edo State continues to navigate its economic landscape, Governor Okpebholo’s proactive approach could serve as a model for other regions striving to achieve economic stability and growth.

The sunken costs and commitment to agriculture hint at a brighter future for Edo’s economy, providing a strong case for the effectiveness of Governor Okpebholo’s tailored policies.