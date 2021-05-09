Israeli police used water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse Palestinian demonstrators in annexed east Jerusalem on Saturday, a day after fierce clashes at the city’s Al-Aqsa mosque.

The new violence, which occurred only one day after more than 200 people were injured at the mosque, has sparked international calls for an end to the violence.

The protest in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, where protesters had thrown stones at security forces, was dispersed, according to police.

Officials said Sunday a rocket had been fired from the Gaza Strip, with the Israel Defence Forces responding by striking a “military target” in the south. Earlier, officers had fired tear gas towards protesters on the border.

In Jerusalem, police said they made three arrests for attacks on officers, while Palestinians reported 13 other arrests earlier in the day.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported 90 people were wounded in Saturday’s clashes in Jerusalem, revising up their earlier estimate of 53.

On Friday, riot police stormed Al-Aqsa mosque compound, after they said Palestinians threw rocks and fireworks at officers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the police actions.

“Israel is acting responsibly to ensure respect for law and order in Jerusalem while allowing freedom of worship,” he said in a meeting of security officials.

The violence was the worst in years at Al-Aqsa, Islam’s third-holiest site after Mecca and Medina, located on the site Jews revere as the Temple Mount.

