The Defence Headquarters has issued a warning to retired personnel protesting over unpaid demobilisation allowances, directing them to vacate the Ministry of Finance premises in Abuja, describing the lack of justification for the ongoing protest.

On multiple occasions, dozens of retired military personnel blocked the main entrance to the Ministry of Finance in Abuja, protesting to demanding payment of their outstanding entitlements, refusing to vacate the premises until their outstanding gratuities were settled despite appeals from the military.

The protesters, all voluntarily disengaged from the army before July 29, 2024, prior to the implementation of the new minimum wage.

The DHQ speaking through its Director Defence Media Operation, Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye, during a press briefing on Thursday, demanded that the veterans vacate the Finance Ministry premises, declaring itss stance that the ongoing protest at the ministry is unwarranted as well as disrupting government operations.

Kangye explained that before the signing of the new minimum wage by President Bola Tinubu, there were two charts for calculating soldiers’ gratuity and debarment allowance, in addition to the minimum wage chart.

TVC previously reported that President Tinubu has signed the newly approved National Minimum wage into law.

The President assented to the bill during the Federal Executive Council meeting attended by the members of the Cabinet and the leadership of the National Assembly.