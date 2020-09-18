As part of building civil military relations, the Defence Headquarters has organised a two day free medicaloutreach for locals in Zango-Kataf council area of southern Kaduna state.

The effort is to give some medical succour to both the Fulani and the natives residing within the community.

Kamuru Ikulu community in southern Kaduna has had it’s own share of violent clashes in recent times.

but the Defence headquarters through the operation safe Haven Plateau, played a vital role in making sure that peace was restored back to the community.

The Military are determined to ensure the peace is maintained and is why this military medical team from the Defence headquarters Abuja is in to conduct a free medical exercise for residents.

The gesture is part of its non-kinetic approach aimed at winning the hearts of the people of the community, gaining their confidence, and giving them a sense of belonging.

Declaring the two-day exercise open, the military medical team leader from the Defence headquarters Florence Gyang is optimistic their gesture will strengthen Civil-Military Cooperation to promote peaceful coexistence

among the people of Kamuru Ikulu.

Beneficiaries thanked the military for being concerned about their wellbeing.

The exercise included free consultations, health screening , dental care, eye tests and issuing of eye glasses and deworming of children

Mosquito nets were also distributed to pregnant women within the community.