A Human Rights Advocate, Deji Adeyanju has filed a petition against lawyer, Anthony Kenechukwu Okeke, to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) on allegations of professional misconduct.

The petition dated the 11th of November, 2020, borders majorly on the event surrounding the criminal complaint filed by Mr. Okeke.

He alleged that Mr. Okeke acted in unprofessional respect by filing the criminal complaint.

Mr. Adeyanju who based his petition on Rules 1, 39(2), 47(1), 55 of the Rules of Professional Conduct, which borders on unbecoming actions of Lawyers, Advertisement, Frivolous litigations, and punishment respectively; is asking the LPDC to investigate the issue in question and recommend Mr. Okeke for prosecution for unethical behavior.

Mr. Okeke filed a criminal complaint on Tuesday at the FCT Magistrate Court, against 50 prominent personalities, including pastor, Sam Adeyemi and activists – Aisha Yesufu and Deji Adeyanju, whom the lawyer alleges are promoters of the #EndSARS protest.