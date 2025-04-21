The death toll in the three-storey building collapse in the Ojodu-Berger area of of the Ojodu LCDA of Lagos State has risen to seven.

The number of casualties increased after two more bodies were recovered under the rubbles on Monday afternoon.

The clearing of debris is still ongoing at the site of the incident.

The Building housing the popular Equal Right Restaurant and Bar suddenly collapsed on Saturday ,Morning trapping several people underneath the rubble.

Rescue efforts aimed at saving people had led to the recovery of 5 dead bodies and 15 Others alive.

The two new bodies pulled from the rubble now take the casualties in the Collapsed building to 7.