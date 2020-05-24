The death toll from the COVID-19 virus still stands at 221 as Nigeria records 265 new cases.

This was announced by the Nigeria centre for disease control via series of tweet last night.

Nigeria now has a total of 7,526 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has discharged 2,174 persons.

Lagos, the epicenter of the virus recorded 133 new cases, Oyo has 24 cases, Edo-28 cases, Ogun is followed closely by the FCT with 23 and 22 cases respectively, Plateau state recorded a distant figure with 6 cases, Kaduna has 5 cases, Borno and Niger have 3 cases each while states like Kwara, Bauchi, Anambra, Enugu have 2 cases each.