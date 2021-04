Davido has hit 20 million followers on Instagram, making him the first African artiste to hit the milestone.

The singer also continues to maintain his number one spot as the most-followed African artiste on major social media platforms, ahead of his fellow superstars; Wizkid, Burna Boy among other top-rated artistes.

The DMW label boss did not hesitate to celebrate this achievement as he took to his page to announce the new feat.