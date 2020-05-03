David Adeleke, Nigerian Afropop singer better known as Davido, has announced plans to release ‘A Better Time’ his new album, in July.

The music superstar took to his social media page on Saturday night to make the announcement to his numerous fans.

Davido also announced that he would be having a collaboration with Nicki Minaj, Trinidad-born rapper, which would be produced by Speroach Beatz.

‘A Better Time’ comes about five months after Davido had released ‘A Good Time’, his 17-track project, which featured several music heavyweights including Chris Brown, an American R&B singer; Popcaan, a Jamaican dancehall deejay; Peruzzi; Naira Marley among others.

The announcement also comes amid the coronavirus pandemic that has continued to ravage several countries across the globe.

Since his foray into the Nigerian music industry, the singer has become a sensation with strings of projects. He has also earned a slew of awards and a huge fanbase.