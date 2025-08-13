Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by N30 per litre, bringing the cost down from N850 to N820....

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by N30 per litre, bringing the cost down from N850 to N820.

The new price takes effect from 12 August 2025.

In a statement, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, said the refinery remains committed to ensuring consistent and uninterrupted supply of petroleum products nationwide.

The company also announced plans to begin the phased deployment of 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks for fuel distribution across the country from 15 August 2025.

According to the statement, the initiative is part of Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s drive for operational excellence and sustainable energy solutions.