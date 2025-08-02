Dangote Group has named former Head of Oman’s Duqm refinery, as the new chief executive officer of its petroleum and petrochemicals division in a bid to address operational challenges and drive its next growth phase. Bird, who previously served as the head of operations at Shell’s Balau Pokom re...

Dangote Group has named former Head of Oman’s Duqm refinery, as the new chief executive officer of its petroleum and petrochemicals division in a bid to address operational challenges and drive its next growth phase.

Bird, who previously served as the head of operations at Shell’s Balau Pokom refinery, assumed his new role in July 2025 taking charge of Dangote’s fuels and petrochemicals business.

His appointment signals a renewed focus on scaling production, streamlining operations, and solidifying the company’s position as a dominant force in Africa’s refining and petrochemical landscape.

Aliko Dangote, founder of the conglomerate, remains chairman of the refining arm and CEO of the overall group, which spans sectors including cement, fertilizer, and sugar.

Bird is expected to leverage his Duqm experience—especially in crude diversification and expansion—for the benefit of Dangote’s Lagos-based complex.

As CEO, he will focus on improving output, efficiency, and cross-continental growth.

In his comments on the new role, Bird stated his priority at Dangote would be advancing the group’s footprint beyond the Nigerian market and across the African continent.

This move comes amid setbacks at the 650,000 barrels-per-day (b/d) Lagos refinery, which has faced multiple operational hiccups and “design issues” that have hampered its ramp-up.

Since commissioning in January 2024, the refinery has made a significant impact on Nigeria’s energy market by slashing gasoline imports.