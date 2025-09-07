In a bid to avert impending economic woes, the Federal Government has appealed to the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers to reconsider its plan for a nationwide strike over a dispute with Dangote Group regarding the company’s anti-union policy. A statement signed by the minist...

In a bid to avert impending economic woes, the Federal Government has appealed to the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers to reconsider its plan for a nationwide strike over a dispute with Dangote Group regarding the company’s anti-union policy.

A statement signed by the ministry’s Head of Information and Public Relations, Patience Onuobia, made available to TVC on Sunday, revealed that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, appealed today, also pleading with the Nigeria Labour Congress to withdraw the red alert it issued to its affiliate unions to be on standby for a nationwide strike in solidarity with the petroleum workers, who are protesting an alleged anti-workers and anti-union agenda by the Dangote Group.

The statement reads, “The Federal Government has appealed to the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to reconsider their stance on commencing a nationwide industrial action from Monday, September 8, 2025, over their dispute with the Dangote Group, bordering on the company’s policy against unionisation by its employees.

“The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, who made the appeal today, also pleaded with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to withdraw the red alert it issued to its affiliate unions to be on standby for a nationwide strike in solidarity with the petroleum workers, who are protesting the alleged anti-workers and anti-union agenda of the Dangote Group.”

According to the statement, Dingyadi implore the unions to abort the planned Monday strike to ensure stability in the nation’s crucial petroleum sector, given the ministry’s involvement.

The statement continued, “since his Ministry has intervened in the matter, the unions should shelve their plan of shutting down the petroleum industry, with a view to maintaining peace in this highly critical sector of the Nigerian economy.

Dangyadi said, “I have invited all the parties for a conciliation meeting tomorrow, Monday, September 8, 2025. Since I have intervened, I plead with NUPENG to rescind their decision to shut down the petroleum sector from tomorrow. I also appeal to the NLC to withdraw the red alert it issued to its affiliate unions to be on standby for a nationwide strike in solidarity with NUPENG.

“The petroleum sector is very important to this country. It constitutes the core of the country’s economy. A strike in the petroleum sector, even for just a day, will have an adverse consequential impact on the economy. It will not only lead to heavy revenue losses by the country, running into billions of Naira, but also cause untold hardship and difficulties for Nigerians.

“Hence, I plead with the unions to give peace a chance. I assure them that this matter will be resolved amicably to the satisfaction of all the parties involved.”

The Minister also assures Nigerians that the dispute will be resolved harmoniously to ensure that no disruption occurs in the petroleum sector, which is vital to the Nigerian economy.