Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has commended the Ghana Achimota Circuit Court, presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Akosua Anokyewaa Adjepong, for sentencing Nigerian human trafficking ring leader Chukwudi Nwachukwu to 10 years in prison with hard labour following months of investigations and surveillance. The...

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has commended the Ghana Achimota Circuit Court, presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Akosua Anokyewaa Adjepong, for sentencing Nigerian human trafficking ring leader Chukwudi Nwachukwu to 10 years in prison with hard labour following months of investigations and surveillance.

The conviction stems from the trafficking of 10 young Nigerian girls, aged 15 to 18, who were coerced into prostitution in Ghana.

The court also ordered Nwachukwu to pay restitution of GH₵15,000 to each victim.

Earlier this year, the girls were rescued through a coordinated effort involving the Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO), Ghana Chapter, led by Board Chairman Chief Callistus Elozieuwa, the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana, and Ghanaian security agencies.

They were safely repatriated to Nigeria through the support of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), led by Dabiri-Erewa, and a delegation from Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, led by Deputy Speaker Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu of Nwangele State constituency.

In a statement issued by Gabriel Odu of NiDCOM’s Media, Public Relations, and Protocols Unit, Dabiri-Erewa hailed the verdict as a triumph for justice.

She also urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant regarding their children’s whereabouts and warned that traffickers would face the law, no matter how long it takes.

“The ten girls, now under the care of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), have been fully reintegrated and reunited with their families,” the statement added.