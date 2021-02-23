President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria is witnessing a rise in the threats posed by cybercriminals, online financial fraudsters, and cyber terrorists adding that Cyber terrorists are using the internet to cause tension in the country.

The president was quoted as saying this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled, ‘Why we must curb criminalities, use internet for national security and economic progress, by President Buhari, on Tuesday.

Buhari, who spoke at the launch of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy 2021 in Abuja, called for an overhaul of the national strategy on cybersecurity, urging more emphasis on exploring the internet for economic growth opportunities, enhancement of knowledge, and mitigation of crime.

The President noted that the Federal Government had taken some major policy decisions to increase penetration of the internet in the daily lives of citizens, particularly for the utilitarian purpose, with launch of National Broadband Plan 2020 – 2025 in March 2020; National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy 2020 – 2030; National Identity Program, Treasury Single Account and Bank Verification Number schemes.

“All these initiatives serve as enablers for tackling many of the economic and security challenges facing our country while also providing us with the platform to improve accountability and transparency in our unwavering resolve to tackle corruption.

“However, like many other countries across the globe, the growth and development of the internet is accompanied by significant problems. We are witnessing a rise in threats posed by cybercriminals, online financial fraudsters, and cyber terrorists who use the internet to cause apprehension,’’ the President said.

He added that the internet and social media have witnessed a surge in the propagation of hate speech, fake news, seditious and treasonable messages, as well as the risks of breaches to personal information and government sensitive data.