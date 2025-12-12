The Port Harcourt Area I Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has carried out a major educational support initiative at Model Primary School I and II, Orominike, D-Line, Port Harcourt, as part of the Service’s ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility efforts. The outreach, held on Thursday, 11 De...

The Port Harcourt Area I Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has carried out a major educational support initiative at Model Primary School I and II, Orominike, D-Line, Port Harcourt, as part of the Service’s ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility efforts.

The outreach, held on Thursday, 11 December 2025, featured the distribution of school supplies and drew the participation of the National President of the Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA), Mrs Kikelomo Adeniyi.

According to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Assistant Superintendent of Customs I, Barilule Aanee, the intervention reflects the Comptroller-General of Customs’ vision of strengthening community engagement, promoting educational development, and enhancing the learning environment in host communities.

Speaking at the event, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Salamatu Atuluku, said the Command remains committed to supporting public schools and investing in young learners.

“Education is a foundation for national development, and we are determined to contribute meaningfully to the growth of children in our host communities.” She said.

She added that the initiative aligns with the leadership direction of Comptroller-General Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, whose administration encourages people-centred projects across Customs formations.

The COWA National President, Mrs Kikelomo Adeniyi, urged the pupils to make the most of the learning materials provided.

READ ALSO: Customs Extends Deadline for Fast Track Migration to January 2026

“We want you to take your studies seriously and use these items to aid your progress.” Mrs Kikelomo told the pupils.

She reaffirmed COWA’s commitment to supporting children, families, and vulnerable groups within Customs communities.

Representing the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Education, Emmanuel Onumgbu commended the Customs Service for what he described as a “timely and thoughtful gesture.”

He added “This initiative complements the government’s effort to strengthen public education, and we look forward to further collaboration.” He said.

Sister agencies, including the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, also delivered goodwill messages, praising the Command for prioritising community-focused engagement.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of CSR materials to the pupils. Items donated included customised notebooks, school bags, and school uniforms.

The distribution, led by Mrs Adeniyi, representatives of the Ministry of Education, sister agencies and senior Customs officers, drew excitement from the pupils, many of whom expressed joy as they received the items.

The Head Teacher of Model Primary School One, in her vote of thanks, expressed deep appreciation to the Nigeria Customs Service. She said the donations would “significantly support pupils and reduce the financial burden on parents.”

The Port Harcourt Area I Command reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining similar community engagement programmes and contributing to the advancement of basic education within its operational corridor.