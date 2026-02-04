Socialite and serial entrepreneur, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has defended his choice to support the City Boys Movement, a youth campaign wing of the All Progressive Congress (APC), ahead of the 2027 general election. Recall that Dr Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as...

Socialite and serial entrepreneur, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has defended his choice to support the City Boys Movement, a youth campaign wing of the All Progressive Congress (APC), ahead of the 2027 general election.

Recall that Dr Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, was recently appointed as the South-East Coordinator of the City Boys Movement.

In this capacity, Obi Cubana led a delegation of prominent South-East youths and members of the City Boys Movement, including Cubana Chief Priest, on a solidarity visit to the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Tuesday.

This development has sparked heated backlash on social media, largely due to the group’s apparent departure from the Obidient Movement and its principal, Peter Obi, an alliance many fans had championed during the 2023 general elections.

Addressing questions regarding his purported abandonment of the call for Nnamdi Kanu’s release, Chief Priest argued that he could not effectively secure the embattled leader’s freedom while remaining in the political opposition.

Chief Priest clarified that he had always been a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), even during the 2023 cycle. He described his previous support for Peter Obi as a temporary departure from party lines, noting that it was a display of personal loyalty that went against his own party’s interests at the time.

Chief Priest wrote, “I no fit help MNK from opposition. I have always been an APC. My father, Governor Hope, has worked hard on APC for me not to support him as DG Renewed Hope.

“Last election as Special Adviser to Governor Hope, I worked for Peter Obi, but this time I dey with Asiwaju.

Me self I dey run for federal house for my constituency under APC.”