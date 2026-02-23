The Government of Cross River State has announced the immediate suspension of all scrap-related activities across the State following what it describes as an alarming surge in vandalism and the destruction of public infrastructure. In a press release issued by the Attorney-General and Commissioner f...

The Government of Cross River State has announced the immediate suspension of all scrap-related activities across the State following what it describes as an alarming surge in vandalism and the destruction of public infrastructure.

In a press release issued by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ededem Charles Ani, Esq., the government expressed grave concern over the increasing cases of theft and deliberate damage to critical public assets. Affected facilities reportedly include public utilities, road installations and essential community infrastructure — incidents that have disrupted services, caused economic losses and heightened safety risks for residents.

According to the statement, security investigations have established a direct link between the spate of vandalism and the activities of scrap dealers, scavengers and their agents operating within the State.

Acting on the development, Governor Bassey Otu has directed a comprehensive review of all existing laws, policies and regulatory frameworks governing scrap-related operations in Cross River State.

As an urgent interim measure, the Governor has also approved the immediate suspension of all scrap-related activities for an initial period of six months.

The suspension covers all forms of scrap dealing, including trading, scavenging, transportation and any related operations carried out within, into or out of Cross River State.

The government warned that any individual or group found violating the directive will face the full weight of the law. Law enforcement agencies and other relevant security bodies have been mandated to ensure strict compliance without exception.

Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding public infrastructure and private property, the State Government said the measure is necessary to halt further sabotage of critical assets and restore public confidence.

Residents, stakeholders and lawful business operators are urged to cooperate fully as the State works to protect essential facilities and maintain public safety.