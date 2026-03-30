The Cross River State Government has rolled out a free transport intervention for residents as part of its Easter intervention programme aimed at cushioning the impact of rising travel costs. The initiative, tagged “Season of Sweetness,” was officially flagged off by Governor Bassey Otu, represented by his deputy, who said…...

The Cross River State Government has rolled out a free transport intervention for residents as part of its Easter intervention programme aimed at cushioning the impact of rising travel costs.

The initiative, tagged “Season of Sweetness,” was officially flagged off by Governor Bassey Otu, represented by his deputy, who said the programme is designed to provide relief for commuters within and outside the state during the festive period.

Speaking at the event, the deputy governor underscored the role of transportation in driving economic growth, noting that improved connectivity across land, air, and waterways remains central to the state’s development strategy.

He described the scheme as a timely response to the increasing cost of fuel and transportation, adding that its success during the December festive season informed the decision to sustain the initiative.

The government assured residents that the service is entirely free and safe, with monitoring mechanisms, including dedicated contact lines, put in place to address any misconduct by operators.

Transport operators participating in the programme said the initiative not only provides relief to commuters but also creates temporary job opportunities.

Many residents have welcomed the intervention, describing it as a much-needed measure to ease the financial burden of travel during the Easter celebrations.

The state government reiterated its commitment to sustaining the scheme as part of its broader people-centred governance agenda.