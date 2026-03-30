The Cross River State Government has launched its Easter “Season of Sweetness” Free Transport Scheme, offering relief to residents grappling with rising transportation costs. The initiative, which has become a recurring feature of the state’s festive interventions, provides free transportation for commuters along major routes within and beyond the state.…...

The Cross River State Government has launched its Easter “Season of Sweetness” Free Transport Scheme, offering relief to residents grappling with rising transportation costs.

The initiative, which has become a recurring feature of the state’s festive interventions, provides free transportation for commuters along major routes within and beyond the state.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Governor Bassey Otu represented by his deputy highlighted the importance of transportation to economic growth.

He noted that improved mobility across land, air, and waterways remains vital to the state’s development agenda.

The Deputy Governor, who performed the ceremony, described the scheme as a proactive response to the increasing cost of fuel and transportation.

He also referenced the success of the program during the December festive season, which ensured smooth movement for residents and visitors.

The government assured residents of their safety, emphasizing that the service is completely free.

Monitoring systems, including dedicated contact lines, have been put in place to address any misconduct or violations.

Transport operators participating in the scheme say the initiative not only supports commuters but also creates temporary employment opportunities.

For many residents, the program comes as a timely intervention, easing the financial strain of travel during the Easter period.

The state government reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining the scheme as part of its broader focus on people-centered governance.