The mediation mission of the Economic Community of West African States led by former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has unveiled its recommendations to end the crisis in Mali.

The proposals by the team include the setting up of a transitional government and recomposition of the constitutional court before the 31st of July.

Other recommendations are the ruling coalition make up 50% of the government, 30% should be members of the opposition and the remaining 20% from civil society groups.

But the opposition has rejected the proposals, insisting on the dissolution of parliament and the resignation of embattled President Ibrahim Keita.

At a press conference in Bamako, President Jonathan said his mission could not find a common ground with the opposition. This means in effect that the tension and uncertainty remains.