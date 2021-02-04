The ministerial team sent from the Federal Ministry of Education to resolve the disagreement between the Academic Staff Union of Federal Polytechnic, Ede and the Rector of the Institution, Dr John Adekolawole, has failed to achieve its aim.

At the meeting which lasted for more than nine hours, the ASUP members insisted that a visitation panel be set-up to investigate all the allegations against the Rector while an acting Rector is appointed to run the affairs of the Polytechnic.

They insisted that no academic activities will take place until their demands are met.

After the meeting, the placards carrying ASUP members prevented the Rector from taking his vehicle from the venue of the meeting but only allowed the team from Abuja to leave.

This is the second time the Academic Board of the Institution would pass a ‘Vote of No Confidence’ on the Rector over allegations of maladministration and corruption.