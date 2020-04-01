The Nigerian Red Cross has expressed readiness to scale up its humanitarian support and response in the country as the number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus infections continue to increase.

The Secretary general of the humanitarian agency says the body is currently supporting Lagos, Ogun and the FCT.

The agency says it is ready to provide ambulance service, psychotherapy support and evacuation of infected persons.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, all agencies and organisations have taken up the responsibility of sharing the enormous work involved.

This has helped reduce pressure on a single agency and health workers.

The Nigerian Red Cross has already placed over 1 million volunteers on alert as support during this Coronavirus pandemic.

The agency believes scaling up services in the 12 states that has confirmed cases would require support from Nigerians and other donors

The Nigerian red cross has been working closely with the Nigerian Centre for disease control, Federal Ministry of Health, National Emergency Management Agency and other UN Bodies in the fight against the Coronavirus.