All passengers who were on a flight from Zante-the Greek island of Zakynthos – to Cardiff in Wales last week have been told to self-isolate at home after seven COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

Public Health officials in a statement on Sunday said that the cases were from three different infectious parties who were on board TUI flight 6215 from the Greek Island.

As a result, all passengers on the flight must self-isolate at home as they may become infectious even without developing symptoms.

According to reports, many passengers did not wear masks, “wandering up and down the aisles to talk to others.”

Greece, which is not on the list of countries under British quarantine rules, is a popular holiday destination and more tourists are expected to have visited this year after several other favourites, such as Spain, were put under restrictions.