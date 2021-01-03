The Public and Private schools in Lagos State will remained closed for academic activities due to the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic in the state and across the country.

While reacting to an enquiry made by a Media Partner with the State Ministry of Education on the resumption date of Academic activities in the state, The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Kayode Abayomi wrote:

“Please, recall that the Ministry of Education earlier announced 4th of January as resumption date for the second term 2020/2021 academic session but this has since been overtaken by the turn of events due to the recent waves of Covid-19 Pandemic.

“As a result of the spike in coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Governor announced the indefinite closure of all schools. To this end, kindly be informed that a new date of resumption will be announced as soon as possible.”

The State Ministry of Education had earlier announced Monday 4th of January as resumption date for the second term 2020/2021 academic session.