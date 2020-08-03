Russian health authorities are preparing to start a mass vaccination campaign against coronavirus in October.

Russian media quoted Health Minister Mikhail Murashko as saying that doctors and teachers would be the first to receive the vaccine.

On Friday, the leading infectious disease expert in the US, Dr Anthony Fauci, said he hoped that Russia and China were “actually testing the vaccine” before administering them to anyone.

Dr Fauci has said that the US should have a safe and effective vaccine by the end of this year.

The doctor told US lawmakers that he did not believe that there would be vaccines so far ahead of the country that it would have to depend on other countries to get vaccines.

Scores of possible coronavirus vaccines are being developed around the world and more than 20 are currently in clinical trials.

Mr Murashko, quoted by Interfax news agency, said that the Gamaleya Institute, a research facility in Moscow, had finished clinical trials of a vaccine and that paperwork was being prepared to register it.