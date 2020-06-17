Some resident doctors in the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital(UPTH) have distanced themselves from the nationwide strike called by their national leadership.

Chairman of the Association of Resident Doctors in UPTH, Samuel Ameh told newsmen on Monday that the branch would not join the strike.

He said this decision was based on what the association described as poor timing of the industrial action as well as concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Mr Ameh said an unspecified number of medical personnel have tested positive for the virus while some have lost their lives attending to COVID-19 patients so a strike would only worsen the shortage of manpower to fight the pandemic.

He said the association has over 500 doctors actively working 24hours daily in the hospital to attend to health needs of the people.

But Despite the reasons given, the doctors’ position also reflects the frosty relationship that exists between them and their national leadership.

The hospital is one of only two tertiary health facilities in the state with testing and treatment capacity for corona virus.

So its management is pleased that there would be no interruption in Medical service delivery.

While this may seem like cheery news for the public, there are fears that the joy may be short-lived.

A faction of the resident doctors association has been on and off social media insisting that a strike is indeed on

The National Associaion of Resident Doctors had on Sunday announced its strike citing shortages of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and poor remuneration for members as reasons for the strike.