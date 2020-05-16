The Oyo State Government says it has discharged eleven Coronavirus patients from the infectious disease centre in Olodo, Ibadan.

Professor Temitope Alonge who oversees the state’s isolation centres noted that the newly discharged have met all the conditions necessary to be certified free of the virus.

The patients, who had stayed at the Isolation Centre between five days and two weeks, were said to have all been asymptomatic throughout the period of their treatment at the Centre.

The medical team at the infectious disease centre said they are poised to flatten the curve of the virus in the state. And as a first step, they want more Nigerians to be treated sooner than later.