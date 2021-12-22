Covid-19: Over 100,000 daily cases reported in UK for first time

The United Kingdom has reported its largest daily total of Covid-19 cases, with the figure surpassing 100,000 for the first time.

The record-breaking numbers has seen more 100,000 people in the UK test positive with Covid-19

It was confirmed today, Wednesday that 106,122 people in the UK had tested positive for Covid-19 within the past 24 hours.

As Omicron spreads across the country, the number of cases has been fast increasing, with Professor Chris Whitty warning last week that “records will be broken a lot over the coming few weeks as the rates continue to go up.”

According to separate data from the Office for National Statistics, there have already been 173,000 deaths in the UK where Covid-19 was indicated on the death certificate.