The National Youth Council of Nigeria said it is impressed with the federal government’s coordination of the response plan against COVID-19.

The President of the youth council Sokubo Saraigbe Sokubo also commended the federal ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development for supporting citizens with palliatives to cushion the hardship caused by the pandemic.

Just last month the National Youth Council distributed twenty thousand bags of food items as part of the first phase of reaching out to vulnerable young people in the country.

Now another five thousand bags are being distributed to various youth groups and strongly advised them to adhere strictly to all established precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

The national president of the youth council appreciated the support from the minister of youth and sports development and urged citizens to always support President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts at nation building.