The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced 681 new cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the total infections to 14,554.

Breakdown of the new cases shows that Lagos takes the lead with 345, Rivers-51, Ogun-48, Gombe-47, Oyo-36, Imo-31, and Delta-28.

Others are Kano-23, Bauchi-18, Edo-12, Katsina-12, Kaduna-9, Anambra-7, Jigawa-5, Kebbi-4, Ondo-4 and Nasarawa-1.

So far, a total of 4,494 patients have recovered and discharged from various Isolation centres, while 387 deaths have been recorded.