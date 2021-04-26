The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 35 new cases of Covid-19.
The agency on Sunday made the announcement on its official twitter page @NCDCgov.
With the new figures, the confirmed cases in Nigeria have now risen to 164,719 with 154,926 Discharged and 2,062 Deaths.
The new cases spread across 6 states including the FCT, Abuja.
Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control shows that Lagos has more of the new cases with 18, followed by Rivers with 7 cases.
35 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-18
Rivers-7
Oyo-6
FCT-2
Ekiti-1
Kaduna-1
164,719 confirmed
154,926 discharged
2,062 deaths pic.twitter.com/rvU5SYJHRG
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 25, 2021