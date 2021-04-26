The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 35 new cases of Covid-19.

The agency on Sunday made the announcement on its official twitter page @NCDCgov.

With the new figures, the confirmed cases in Nigeria have now risen to 164,719 with 154,926 Discharged and 2,062 Deaths.

The new cases spread across 6 states including the FCT, Abuja.

Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control shows that Lagos has more of the new cases with 18, followed by Rivers with 7 cases.

