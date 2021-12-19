Covid-19: Netherlands enters strict lockdown until January to curb spread of Omicron

The Netherlands has imposed a strict lockdown on non-essential shops, bars, restaurants, and other public spaces to combat the spread of Omicron.

Schools will be closed beginning Monday, and the lockdown will last until at least 14 January, according to Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

He explained that it was “unavoidable” because of the “fifth wave” brought on by the Omicron variety.

While the exact conditions of the current limitations have not been released, local media says that it would close hair salons and gyms, and that it will be in effect until January 14th.

The country’s shops, bars, and restaurants are already subject to a 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, which was implemented at the end of November.

Since the commencement of the pandemic, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) has documented a total of more than 2.9 million COVID cases, with 20,420 deaths.

Over the Christmas holiday, Denmark’s theatres, concert halls, amusement parks, and museums were closed, while Germany’s regional health ministers urged the national government on Saturday to impose stricter immigration laws for persons arriving from the United Kingdom.