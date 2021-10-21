Breaking News

COVID-19: Moscow tightens restrictions as infections, deaths soar

COVID-19: Moscow tightens restrictions as infections, deaths soar

As Russia recorded the greatest daily numbers of new coronavirus infections and deaths since the epidemic began, authorities in Moscow announced plans on Thursday to close restaurants, theaters, and non-food businesses, as well as impose additional restrictions later this month.

In the last 24 hours, the government’s coronavirus task force recorded 36,339 new confirmed illnesses and 1,036 deaths. Russia’s death toll now stands at 227,389, far and by the highest in Europe.

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russians to remain off work from October 30 to November 7, in response to growing contagion and fatalities, and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin followed up with a plethora of restrictions in the city.

From October 28 to November 7, all restaurants, cafés, and non-food businesses, as well as gyms, theaters, and other entertainment facilities in the Russian capital, will be closed, as will schools and kindergartens.

Holders of digital codes confirming vaccination or prior sickness will be denied access to museums, theaters, music halls, and other institutions, a practice that will continue beyond Nov. 7 on the Cabinet’s recommendation.

During the 11-day period, most state agencies and private enterprises will shut down, with the exception of those responsible for critical infrastructure and a few others, according to the mayor.

“The situation in Moscow is rapidly deteriorating,” Sobyanin said on his blog, adding that the number of illnesses in the capital is approaching all-time highs.

Daily infections in Russia have been rising for weeks, and coronavirus death figures surpassed 1,000 for the first time this weekend, owing to poor vaccination rates, lax public attitudes about measures, and the government’s unwillingness to impose regulations. Only around 45 million Russians, or about a third of the country’s population of over 146 million, are completely vaccinated.

The Russian president, who received the locally manufactured Sputnik V vaccine earlier this year, said he was perplexed by vaccination apprehension, even among his close friends, who promised to get the injection after he did but continued delaying it.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

2019: Youths charge party leaders to reduce cost of nomination forms

TVCN
Aug 15, 2018

Youths from various political parties in Yobe state have called on party leaders to look into the exorbitant…

Osinbajo tasks young innovators on integrity, honesty

TVCN
Apr 5, 2018

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has charged young innovators in the country to put integrity and honesty…

Ondo state Governor rotimi Akeredolu celebrates 65th birthday

APC, Ondo State Chapter celebrates Governor Akeredolu at 65

TVCN
Jul 21, 2021

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo…

Ogun to scale up waste collection, management

TVCN
Jan 15, 2018

The Ogun State Government has vowed to scale up its waste collection and management programme in order…

TVC News Special Reports

Further U.S. attacks on Syria would bring global ‘chaos’- Russia

16 Apr 2018 9.09 am

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned…

Continue reading

Barca to sell Nou Camp naming rights to fight against COVID-19

22 Apr 2020 2.33 pm

La Liga champions Barcelona is set to sell…

Continue reading

Japan, U.S. evacuate citizens as more than 130 die from coronavirus in China

29 Jan 2020 10.42 am

  The United States and Japan flew…

Continue reading